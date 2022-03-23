STATENVILLE — Trees and power lines were down but there were no early reports of injuries following a tornado touchdown in Echols County Wednesday.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Echols and Clinch counties around 2:50 p.m.
There were reports of minor damage, including downed trees and power lines, the Echols County Sheriff’s Office said.
There were reports of homes damaged in the Jean Circle neighborhood off Ga. 135 south but no reports of injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Volunteer firefighters helping with cleanup at Jean Circle said the damage was minimal, and that the tornado apparently didn't touch all the way down there but "skipped over" the neighborhood.
