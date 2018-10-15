VALDOSTA — A teenager has been arrested after bringing a firearm to Lowndes High School in a book bag Monday, according to the sheriff's office.
The 16-year-old male student is charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus and possession of stolen property, said Capt. Stryde Jones of the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office. The firearm had been reported as stolen, he said.
The arrest came about thanks to a tip from another student, Jones said. The case is still under investigation, he said.
No one was harmed and at no time was the weapon used in a threatening manner, according to a statement from the Lowndes County School System.
"We are most appreciative of those who came forward to report this matter. They are to be commended for their maturity and willingness to do what is right. Unfortunately, in today’s society, events such as this have become more frequent. However, know that we will continue to be vigilant in regard to school safety. We have no tolerance for this type of behavior on our campus. Parents, we encourage you to discuss with your child the importance of sharing information. In this way, we are all working together to keep our school safe and promote a positive learning environment," the statement said.
