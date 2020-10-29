VALDOSTA — A suspect in a child murder case in Mississippi was arrested Thursday in Lowndes County, the sheriff’s office said.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Division and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Austin Beach on a murder charge, a sheriff’s office statement said.
He was wanted in Lamar County, Mississippi, where he was wanted in connection with the death of a four-year-old child, the statement said.
Beach was accused of using a shower nozzle to deliberately drown the child, his girlfriend’s son, while he was babysitting the boy May 24, 2019, said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.
Sheriff Rigel said he was unsure of the motive.
Beach was charged with first-degree murder; if convicted, he could get life in prison, Rigel said.
Beach is in the Lowndes County jail on a fugitive from justice warrant and is awaiting extradition, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
