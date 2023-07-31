VALDOSTA — Rough weather in Valdosta Sunday evening caused some damage in the city.
The National Weather Service sent out severe thunderstorm warnings for Lowndes County starting at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The storm produced brilliant displays of lightning and brief heavy rain, said Kristian Oliver, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office. Weather service records show Valdosta Regional Airport got 3.43 inches of rain Sunday evening.
“There was lots of instability in the area,” which, added to heat, triggered the storms, he said.
Despite social media claims to the contrary, there was no tornado in Valdosta, Oliver said. Straight-line winds were the most likely culprit for some damage along Norman Drive. Utility crews were working on a power pole there Monday morning and the road was blocked.
“Straight-line winds can match (the strength) of a weak tornado,” Oliver said.
There was no appreciable damage beyond Valdosta city limits, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
Monday morning, there was a smattering of small power outages across Lowndes County totaling fewer than a dozen customers, though in Tift County hundreds were without power, the Colquitt EMC outage map showed.
Sunday evening, Colquitt EMC recorded 1,100 outages in Lowndes County and 1,200 in Tift County, according to a statement from the power co-op.
