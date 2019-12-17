Update 2:11 p.m.
Valdosta Fire Marshal James Clinkscales encourages residents to practice space heater safety.
“Space heaters, we use them technically to keep warm and the key part to space heaters is space,” he said.
He went on to say space heaters must be placed alone.
They have the ability to set items on fire such as bedding, blankets, parts of a wall or wood.
“What happens generally is if a space heater is kept on for a long period of time, radiant heat, it can cause certain things to catch on fire,” Clinkscales said. “Radiant heat, it builds up and builds up and eventually it will combust.”
He recommends a distance of three feet between the heater and other items.
In the case of the house fire Tuesday, Clinkscales said the space heater was against a wall and other products.
“You want to make sure there’s nothing around – no clothing, no laundry, no anything,” he said. “You want to make sure everything is clear around the space heater."
He said to not sleep with the heater on and shut it off before going to bed.
Space heaters cannot be plugged into an extension cord but rather directly into the wall.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VALDOSTA – One person was transported to South Georgia Medical Center following a Tuesday morning structure fire at the 900 block of Loch Laurel Street, according to city officials.
The Valdosta Fire Department responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. to find a house fully engulfed in flames.
The cause of the fire was due to an activated space heater that was too close to a closet, according to the release.
Though all of the residents were able to get out of the house prior to firefighters’ arrival, a person received medical attention for possible smoke inhalation, the city said.
A total of 14 VFD personnel responded to the scene.
More to come on this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.