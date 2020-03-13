NOTE: An earlier version of this story has been altered to reflect that only grand juries and jury trials have been suspended.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
VALDOSTA – All grand jury sessions and jury trials operating within the Southern Judicial Circuit will be suspended for 30 days due to the "continued transmission of the coronavirus," according to a statement released Friday by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.
Southern Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Richard Cowart signed a declaration of judicial emergency, which includes the suspension of jury trials and grand jury proceedings.
The Southern Judicial Circuit includes Lowndes, Brooks, Echols, Colquitt and Thomas counties.
"It has been determined that the judicial emergency substantially endangers or infringes upon the normal functioning of the judicial system as it relates to jury service, including grand jury service and any non-essential matters, unless they can be conducted via video or teleconferencing," an order from the superior court reads.
The declaration is ordered to prevent any "potential infection" of anyone who is required to appear in court and interact in large groups.
No jurors or grand jurors should report, according to the order.
The sheriff's office does not plan to close, according to authorities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.