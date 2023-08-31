School books

VALDOSTA — South Georgia schools are announcing closures through Friday, Sept. 1 as city and county residents are recovering from Hurricane Idalia. Students are expected to return to the classroom on Tuesday, Sept. 5 following the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

Announced closures:

— Berrien County

— Brooks County

— Cook County. School faculty is expected to return Tuesday, Sept 5 and students are to return to the classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

— Crossroads Baptist School

— Community Christian Academy. Reopen Wednesday, Sept. 6. 

— Georgia Christian School. School officials said the campus will be closed until further notice, according to a social media post this afternoon.

— Echols County

— Highland Christian

— Lanier County Schools

— Lowndes County Schools

— Open Bible Christian School

— St. John Catholic School

— Valdosta City Schools

— Valwood School

— Valdosta State University 

This is a running list and it will be updated as more schools make announcements.

