VALDOSTA — South Georgia schools are announcing closures through Friday, Sept. 1 as city and county residents are recovering from Hurricane Idalia. Students are expected to return to the classroom on Tuesday, Sept. 5 following the Labor Day holiday on Monday.
Announced closures:
— Berrien County
— Brooks County
— Cook County. School faculty is expected to return Tuesday, Sept 5 and students are to return to the classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
— Crossroads Baptist School
— Community Christian Academy. Reopen Wednesday, Sept. 6.
— Georgia Christian School. School officials said the campus will be closed until further notice, according to a social media post this afternoon.
— Echols County
— Highland Christian
— Lanier County Schools
— Lowndes County Schools
— Open Bible Christian School
— St. John Catholic School
— Valdosta City Schools
— Valwood School
— Valdosta State University
This is a running list and it will be updated as more schools make announcements.
