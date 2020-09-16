twister 
HAHIRA — Lowndes County's sheriff said there are no immediate signs of major damage from a tornado spotted near Hahira Wednesday afternoon.
A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee through 5:15 p.m. for Lowndes, Cook and Brooks counties.
Lowndes Sheriff Ashley Paulk said there were reports of a few trees down near Webb Road but no initial reports of injuries.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN
COOK...NORTHWESTERN LOWNDES AND NORTHEASTERN BROOKS COUNTIES...

At 447 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Hahira, or 9
miles northwest of Valdosta, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Damaging tornado.

SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

This tornado will be near...
  Hahira around 505 PM EDT.
  Sparks around 515 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cook
Co A/P, Barney, I-75 At Exit 29, Greggs, Pine Valley, Morven and
Cecil.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a
basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy
building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in
a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect
yourself from flying debris.

If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the
National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency
who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the
path of dangerous weather.

LAT...LON 3088 8337 3090 8353 3112 8356 3114 8356
      3116 8354 3114 8331 3112 8332 3111 8332
      3107 8330 3107 8328 3103 8329 3102 8328
TIME...MOT...LOC 2047Z 186DEG 15KT 3094 8344

