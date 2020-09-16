HAHIRA — Lowndes County's sheriff said there are no immediate signs of major damage from a tornado spotted near Hahira Wednesday afternoon.
A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee through 5:15 p.m. for Lowndes, Cook and Brooks counties.
Lowndes Sheriff Ashley Paulk said there were reports of a few trees down near Webb Road but no initial reports of injuries.
MORE TO COME
---
...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN COOK...NORTHWESTERN LOWNDES AND NORTHEASTERN BROOKS COUNTIES... At 447 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Hahira, or 9 miles northwest of Valdosta, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near... Hahira around 505 PM EDT. Sparks around 515 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cook Co A/P, Barney, I-75 At Exit 29, Greggs, Pine Valley, Morven and Cecil. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. && LAT...LON 3088 8337 3090 8353 3112 8356 3114 8356 3116 8354 3114 8331 3112 8332 3111 8332 3107 8330 3107 8328 3103 8329 3102 8328 TIME...MOT...LOC 2047Z 186DEG 15KT 3094 8344 TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...0.00IN
