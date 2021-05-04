VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has vaccinated nearly 31,000 people in the region for the COVID-19 virus, according to the hospital.
South Georgia Medical Center has decreased the amount of patients in its care by two early this week, showing a confirmed COVID-19 patient count of 16, the hospital reported.
No virus-related patient deaths have occurred this week as SGMC still reported 289 COVID-19-related patient deaths. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC has released more than 1,530 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic.
Lowndes County added four COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing the case count to 7,798, according to the Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 141 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There were 4,822 antigen positive cases in the county – an increase of two since the previous day, and 67 virus-related probable deaths, the GDPH reported.
The county reported 378 hospitalizations
This story was updated at 4:24 p.m. to reflect the Georgia Department of Public Health's update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.