PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least one gunman opened fire on police Wednesday as they were serving a warrant in a Philadelphia neighborhood, wounding six officers and triggering a standoff that extended into the evening, authorities said.
None of the officers' injuries were considered life-threatening, Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp said. They were being treated at hospitals.
A shooter remained active as of 7 p.m. in Nicetown, a neighborhood of brick and stone rowhomes, Gripp tweeted. The shooting began around 4:30 p.m. as officers went to a home.
Two officers became trapped inside the house amid the gunfire, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Live video from news stations showed a massive police presence, with dozens of squad cars and officers, many of them with guns drawn. Gunshots continued to be heard late Wednesday afternoon.
Dozens of officers on foot lined the streets. Others were in cars and some on horses.
One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents responded to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.
President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr were briefed on the shooting, a Justice Department spokeswoman said.
