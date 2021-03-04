VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education voted to reject a settlement involving former Wildcats football coach Alan Rodemaker and the city school system.
Board members rejected the decision Wednesday during a called meeting after an executive session involving pending litigation.
The initial purpose was a consideration of settlement of all lawsuits filed by Leah Rodemaker, the coach's wife, against the school district, school board members, school district staff and employees.
In 2020, Leah Rodemaker filed the lawsuit with the Lowndes County Superior Court against city school board members Warren Lee, Liz Shumphard, Tyra Howard, Debra Bell and Kelisa Brown who voted Alan Rodemaker out as the Valdosta High School head football coach.
She asked the court to block any attempt to replace Alan Rodemaker – he’s since been replaced by Rush Propst – for the former coach's contract to be renewed for one year starting July 1, unless "they can show a meaningful, non-racial reason" for his non-renewal. She also requested a trial before a jury of 12.
Board member Dr. Tad Moseley made a motion to accept the undisclosed settlement which was seconded by Trey Sherwood and favored also by Stacy Bush.
Members Tyra Howard, Warren Lee, Liz Shumphard and Kelisa Brown voted against it, leaving Debra Bell to abstain.
With that, the consideration was rejected.
The Rodemakers were surprised but not shocked by the board's decision, according to a statement released by Sam Dennis, the Rodemakers' attorney.
"The School Board not approving this resolution is just another example of these five members grandstanding, risking and damaging the City School System and City resources," according to the statement.
This story was updated at 10:18 a.m., March. 4.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
