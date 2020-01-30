VALDOSTA, Ga. — Coach Rod wants another vote.
Attorney Sam Dennis sent a letter Thursday to the Valdosta Board of Education on behalf of head football coach Alan Rodemaker demanding another vote on his ouster.
The letter states that Dennis and John Holt represent Rodemaker and they are “saddened and troubled at the obvious political strong-arming that five members of our school board engaged in when they voted to not renew Coach Rodemaker's contract.”
They said the board action was made without warning, without notice and without an opportunity to be heard.
“Objection is further made to any improper and illegal meetings by some board members that violate the open meeting requirements,” the letter states.
They are demanding that a re-vote be held on the matter and the board meeting be moved to the old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center to have more space for people to attend.
“This meeting will have a high level of interest by a large number of citizens,” according to the letter.
When news broke Tuesday that the Valdosta City School Board would not be bringing back Alan Rodemaker as Valdosta High School's head coach next year, it left many in the community asking why.
The Valdosta Daily Times requested a copy of Rodemaker's personnel file from Valdosta City Schools and found no reprimands or negative remarks that would have caused him to be dismissed from his position, leaving the "why" still unanswered.
On Rodemaker's previous personnel reviews contained in the file, he received all superior marks.
The recommendation made to the board at the Tuesday meeting was to keep Rodemaker as head coach and board members Kelly Wilson, Stacy Bush, Trey Sherwood and Tad Moseley voted in favor of that recommendation. However, Warren Lee, Liz Shumpard, Tyra Howard, Debra Bell and Kelisa Brown voted against it, meaning the recommendation did not pass.
During four seasons, Rodemaker led the 'Cats to a 36-17 record and won the state championship in his first year as head coach in 2016. Rodemaker helped guide the team to a 10-3 record this past season and to its second straight state quarterfinal appearance.
A public forum will be held 6 p.m., Feb. 27, in the Pinevale Elementary School cafeteria. The regularly scheduled board of education meeting will be held 7 p.m., Feb. 11, at 1204 Williams St.
