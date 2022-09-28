NOTE: This story has been updated with the information that the suspect is now in custody and that authorities have been told by family members the suspect is a minor.
VALDOSTA — A teenager police were calling an “armed and dangerous” suspect following a Monday shooting in Valdosta is now in custody.
According to the Valdosta Police Department, family members turned the suspect in to authorities.
The 16-year-old male is facing aggravated assault and firearm possession charges, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Weaver Street at 7:26 a.m. Monday after E911 received calls about a shooting, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
While on the scene, officers found the shooting victim had gotten on a school bus and the bus driver was taking him to the hospital. Police stopped the bus on Lankford Drive and found a 17-year-old on board with a gunshot wound in the torso, the statement said.
Officers gave first aid until EMTs arrived and took the teen to the hospital.
Investigators found the teen had been standing at a bus stop in the 1400 block of Laura Street; as he was walking toward the bus, he was shot, police said.
The police ask those with information on this case to call the Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.
All people accused of crime are innocent until proven guilty in court.
Police originally identified the suspect as an adult based on available information and later notified the media that family members had told authorities is a 16-year-old minor.
