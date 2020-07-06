VALDOSTA — A Cook County teen was shot and killed at a party in Valdosta Sunday, and a suspect has been taken into custody, according to police.
At about 2 a.m., police were sent to a 3500 block Lenox Drive residence after someone called 911 saying there had been a shooting, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Monday.
Officers found Jeffery Franklin, 18, of Cook County with a gunshot wound to his torso, the statement said. Police and civilians rendered first aid until EMTs arrived, but Franklin was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Detectives determined there was a small party when a fight broke out; during the fight, someone fired a shot into Franklin, according to the statement.
A suspect was arrested Sunday and taken to the Lowndes County Jail, police said. The suspect’s name is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation, according to the statement. He has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, said Police Chief Leslie Manhan.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Franklin’s family and friends during this time. This was an unnecessary act of violence that cost the life of a young man who had a bright future ahead of him,” Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
