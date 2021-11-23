UPDATES with conditions of driver and dog.
VALDOSTA — A Valdosta Police Department K9 car was involved in an accident Tuesday morning.
The accident took place around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Toombs Street and Hill Avenue.
Bobby Brown, a Valdosta man, was standing about a block away on Hill Avenue when he saw several police cars heading south on Toombs Street at high speed, he said.
“I saw one police car sliding sideways,” he said. Brown said the car snared a power line which came down.
Tow truck operators could be seen picking up street signs that had been knocked down.
Both the police car's driver and the dog were not injured, said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.