VALDOSTA — One person was killed Friday in an officer-involved shooting in Lowndes County, authorities said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting, a GBI tweet said.
The shooting took place at The Gables apartment complex on St. Augustine Road between 11:30 a.m. and noon, said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
Two deputies went to serve a court order to take a man into custody at The Gables Apartments at 1415 St. Augustine Road, according to a GBI statement.
Upon arrival, the man resisted the deputies and was armed with a butcher knife, the statement said.
The man became combative and deputies deployed a Taser on him, which was ineffective; at some point during the incident, the man lunged towards the deputies with the knife, the GBI said.
One of the deputies fired his service weapon, striking the man, the statement said.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man’s body will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur for autopsy, the GBI said.
The names of the deputies involved and the shooting victim were not immediately available.
