VALDOSTA – Six residents are displaced following a Wednesday morning fire at a two-story apartment complex at the 1600 block of East Park Avenue, Valdosta Fire Marshal James Clinkscales said.
Firemen were dispatched to the scene around 5:30 a.m. to find heavy fire conditions, a city statement read.
A total of 22 VFD personnel responded and were able to control the fire within 30 minutes, city officials said.
The cause of the fire is unknown as the Valdosta Fire Department is still investigating.
Firefighters at the scene said three apartments burned.
Four units in total were affected, three occupied and one vacant, Clinkscales said.
The three occupied units had smoke and fire damage while the vacant apartment suffered minimal damage and burnt carpet areas, he said.
All residents and firefighters on scene were reported safe, Clinkscales said.
The Red Cross of South Georgia was dispatched to assist with the displaced residents. A Red Cross representative at the scene said three families were offered aid.
