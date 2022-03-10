UPDATE: No new candidates filed Wednesday to qualify in the primary elections.
VALDOSTA – Nine candidates qualified for the general primary/special elections across Lowndes County in the first two days of qualifying. Only four candidates, so far, have been incumbents.
All of the incumbent Lowndes County commissioners, whose districts are open this election cycle, have qualified, according to information from the Lowndes County Board of Elections.
Newcomers have filed to qualify for almost all of the school board positions up for election, with exception of Lowndes County Board of Education District 1, with incumbent H. Michael Davis being the only one to qualify so far.
Qualifying runs from 8:30 a.m., March 7, through 4:30 p.m., March 11, in the Lowndes County Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St.
Qualifying Lowndes County Candidates
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
DISTRICT 2
David Houtz Jr. (Republican)
Scott “Scottie” Orenstein (incumbent) (Republican)
DISTRICT 3
Tally Mark Wisenbaker (incumbent) (Republican)
DISTRICT 4
John Burton III (Republican)
Demarcus Marshall (incumbent) (Democrat)
SCHOOL BOARD
DISTRICT 1 (non-partisan)
H. Michael Davis (incumbent)
Marilyn Griffith-Creary
DISTRICT 2 (non-partisan)
Fred M. Wetherington (non-partisan)
DISTRICT 3 (non-partisan)
Erin Price
The primary election is scheduled for May 24.
Early voting will run 7 a.m.-7 p.m., May 2-20, and includes 9 a.m.-4 p.m., both Saturdays, May 7 and May 14. All voters must be registered by April 25.
The Lowndes County Board of Elections is located at 2808 N. Oak St.
The general election is the first Tuesday in November.
