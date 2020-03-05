VALDOSTA — A situation originally believed to have been a motel robbery turned out, instead, to be an individual in the motel who was robbed in a room, according to the Lowndes County sheriff.
Deputies were working a crime at the Howard Johnson motel at Interstate 75's Exit 22, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
The motel itself was not robbed, as originally believed, the sheriff said.
An arrest in the case was made in Valdosta, he said.
Check back with The Times' website for more information as it becomes available. This is an updated report.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
