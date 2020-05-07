MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — A Moody Air Force Base airman died in a vehicle accident Thursday in Lanier County, according to the base’s public affairs office.
The airman, part of the 723d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was killed in a wreck involving a four-wheeler, Moody public affairs said.
The accident occurred on Ga. 125 near Ray City, said Georgia State Patrol Trooper Chandler Poore.
A man who lives in a house close to the accident site heard the four-wheeler revving sometime between 11:30-11:45 a.m., Poore said. “That’s the only indication we have as to when the accident happened,” he said.
The airman had only bought the vehicle a couple of days earlier and was not an experienced four-wheeler driver, the trooper said.
“It just flipped on him,” Poore said.
The airman’s name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.
”Team Moody is a close-knit family and the loss of one of our own affects all of us," said Col. Daniel P. Walls, 23d Wing Commander. “We extend our deepest condolences to those family, friends and wingmen impacted during this difficult time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.