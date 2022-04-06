VALDOSTA — A woman with developmental difficulties reported as missing has been found unharmed, the Lowndes County sheriff said.
Mackenzie Kyra Muth, 22, was found by Hahira police as she was wandering around the town lost, hungry and thirsty, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said Wednesday. She had last been seen in the Coppage Road area, according to an earlier statement by the county.
She was slightly dehydrated but EMTs checked her out, and she is now "in custody," Paulk said.
