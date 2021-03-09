8:45 p.m. UPDATE — Valdosta police say an 82-year-old man named Robert Crespo who had been reported missing earlier has been located.
---
VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Robert Crespo, an 82-year-old Valdosta resident.
Crespo was last seen walking in the 2400 block of Deborah Drive at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, according to a police statement.
He lives in the area and advised a friend he was walking home from the above location.
Crespo was last seen wearing a red and green shirt, gray jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes. He may have memory issues or be confused of his whereabouts, police said.
Police described him as a white male, 5'7", 130 pounds with black and gray hair.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this individual, contact Lowndes County 911 immediately.
