VALDOSTA — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in an accident at the Interstate 75 Exit 13 bridge, according to the Lowndes County sheriff.
The accident took place about 5 p.m. and involved a transit van running over a man on a bicycle, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
"The driver of the van said she never saw the man on the bicycle," who died, Paulk said.
The fatality was described as a white male, the sheriff said.
Paulk said the male had been identified as James Patrick Cannon, 17, of Lowndes County.
The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation, Paulk said.
