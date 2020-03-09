UPDATE: This story has been corrected to properly identify the person arrested in this case. The Valdosta Police Department originally supplied the wrong age for the suspect.
VALDOSTA — A traffic stop Sunday led to an arrest on drug and weapons charges, according to police.
At about 3 a.m., a police officer stopped a car in the 1200 block of Gornto Road, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. The officer smelled marijuana odor, searched the car and found both marijuana and a handgun, the statement said. Items commonly used for the sale of narcotics were also found in the vehicle, police said.
Seneca A. Fuller Jr., 22, of Valdosta is charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies and misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects, police said.
“We are grateful the officer was able to get the drugs and gun out of our community. It is eye-opening when these items are found together, our officers know they must be vigilant at all times,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
