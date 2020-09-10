VALDOSTA — A man was arrested in Lowndes County on a murder charge Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators with the Special Operations Division of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 4878 Bemiss Road, resulting in the arrest of Ivanson Davis on a murder charge, a sheriff’s office statement said.
Davis is a suspect in a June shooting that left Tommie Simmons, 24, dead, Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
At 10:37 p.m., June 14, police responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 500 block of Hudson Street. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, police said in earlier reports.
Officers provided first aid until EMTs arrived; he was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Michael Jermaine Evans, 22, of Valdosta surrendered himself in early July on an active arrest warrant in the same case, earlier reports show. The warrant was for a charge of party to the crime of felony murder, according to reports.
Davis’ arrest came about as a joint effort between the sheriff’s office, the police department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the sheriff’s office’s said.
