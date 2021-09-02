VALDOSTA — A video of an incident at Lowndes High School involving a Pride flag taken from a student and trashed has been making the rounds of social media and was investigated by school officials, according to a LHS assistant principal.
The video appears to show a young man in a black shirt running up to another male in a seating area, snatching the Pride flag from him, knocking him to the floor and running off with the flag. The person in the black shirt pushes the flag into a trash can.
The identities of the people in the video and when it took place have not been released by authorities.
“We are aware of a social media video involving two students and a Pride flag,” said Rodney Green, Lowndes High School assistant principal. “We take the well-being and safety of our students seriously. Our staff works hard to provide a safe environment where all of our students feel valued.
“As soon as the Lowndes High School administration was aware, the matter was investigated, they ensured that the victim was not hurt and addressed the other student following the appropriate consequence outlined in the Student Code of Conduct.”
The Valdosta Daily Times will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.
