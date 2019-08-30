UPDATE: Lake Park Fire Chief David Brown said the Lake Park Fire Department's Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill the Boot drive has been postponed to a later date to be announced.
LAKE PARK — The Lake Park Volunteer Fire Department is showing its continued support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
Continuing a 65-year tradition of giving strength to the MDA community, 10 firefighters from Lake Park Volunteer Fire Department will hit the streets with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA Friday, Aug. 30, organizers said.
"We are thrilled to be working with the Lake Park Volunteer Fire Department for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said Jasmyne Stanley, development director. “The dedication of these firefighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”
Funds raised through the Lake Park Volunteer Fill the Boot event in 2019 will help the MDA save lives and lift those up in need, by providing the MDA with vital resources to advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community.
Contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and care centers, including the MDA Care Center at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., and University of Florida Health in Gainesville, Fla.
They also help send more than 130 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Florida Elks Youth Camp in Umatilla, Fla. – all at no cost to their families, organizers said.
