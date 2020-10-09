VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man wanted in connection with a Valdosta woman’s death in Florida has been arrested, according to the county sheriff.
Jordan Graham, 18, of Hahira had been wanted on murder and robbery charges in connection with the death of Rachael Gasparini Sept. 18 in Daytona Beach, Fla., according to Daytona Beach, Fla., Police records.
Investigators were conducting a narcotics and firearms investigation in the 1500 block of East Park Avenue Thursday when the suspect fled from a home and was pursued with the assistance of the Valdosta Police Department and K-9 units from both the police department and the sheriff’s office, a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office statement said
A short time later, a complaint led deputies to the area of the 800 block of Stillwater Drive, where Special Operations Division investigators located Graham and engaged in a foot pursuit, the statement said.
With the assistance of the Valdosta Police Department creating a perimeter, deputies were able to apprehend Graham without incident, according to the statement.
The Georgia State Patrol and Department of the Community Supervision assisted in the case, beginning the investigation which led to the search of the home on East Park Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.
Gasparini, 18, of Daytona Beach but formerly of Valdosta, died of gunshot wounds, according to reports from Daytona Beach police. Police characterized the incident as an attempted drug deal gone bad.
Officers found Gasparini in front of an apartment complex, being tended to by bystanders for multiple gunshot wounds. She died at a local hospital at 5:48 p.m., police said.
Meanwhile, police received information that suspects fled the scene in a green car with a Georgia tag after the shooting; a BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued and the car was located in the nearby town of Holly Hill, police reports stated. Suspects Kimba Kimble, 19, and Jaquez D. Head, 21, a Lowndes County resident, were apprehended in Holly Hill, reports state
Kimble has been charged with third degree felony murder no premeditated, while Head has been charged with murder while engaged in certain felony offenses and principal to robbery with firearm, police reports said.
The two remaining suspects — Armonta M. Waters. 20, of Lowndes County and Graham — were being sought by law enforcement, reports state. Graham was wanted for murder while engaged in certain felony offenses and robbery with firearm/deadly weapon, while Waters is wanted for murder while engaged in certain felony offenses and principal to robbery with firearm, police documents show.
