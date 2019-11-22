NASHVILLE, Georgia — Authorities are investigating a possible homicide in Berrien County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The Berrien County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call Wednesday about a man found dead in a home at 454 Harnage Road, according to a GBI statement. The Berrien County Coroner's Office received a call on the case at 5:30 p.m., said Coroner Rob Lovein.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the man, Mickey Adam Tennison, 40, was a homicide victim; a final determination for the cause of death will be made with an autopsy at the GBI medical examiner's office in Macon, the statement said. The family has been notified, Lovein said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (229) 686-7071 or the GBI Region 4 office (912) 389-4103
