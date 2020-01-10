VALDOSTA – Voices cascaded down the stairs from the second floor and rebounded around the first-floor lobby.
The normally mum city hall building possessed a rare verve Thursday evening.
Residents packed the Valdosta City Council chambers to bear witness to the city's new mayor.
The Valdosta City Council held its first meeting of 2020 and swore in Scott James Matheson as the new mayor of Valdosta. Filling the benches and lining the walls, residents showed up in droves to see Matheson take office.
Matheson defeated former fire chief J.D. Rice by 96 votes in a December runoff election for mayor. Matheson succeeds John Gayle.
Once Valdosta City Manager Mark Barber read off the voting results from city elections, Matheson, accompanied by his wife and three daughters, took his oath of office with the supervision of Southern Circuit Judge James Tunison.
Next, Vivian Miller-Cody (District 1), Sonny Vickers (District 3), Tim Carroll (District 5) and Ben Norton (at-large) – all re-elected to their seats – were sworn back into their positions.
Mayor Matheson's first order of business was to oversee the election of a mayor pro tem. Council members nominated Carroll and affirmed his nomination without any other nominations.
During the council comments portion, Councilman Eric Howard congratulated all council members on their re-elections and Matheson on his victory. He urged residents to be patient as the new mayor transitions into his new role.
Vickers spoke next mentioning The Valdosta Daily Times story about Lowndes County passing a new Service Delivery Strategy proposal and said he believes it's a good first step.
After the meeting adjourned, Matheson told The Times how excited he is to hold court for the first time.
"It was unreal. I wish I had my voice tonight. Unbelievable packed gallery," Matheson said, referring to having a hoarse voice. "It'll never live up to the first one, but that was absolutely a thrill."
Like Vickers, Matheson expressed optimism and excitement over the county proposal.
"I immediately replied to (Lowdnes County Commissioner) Clay Griner when he sent me over their unanimous vote (to pass a new SDS proposal) and what their language was," Matheson said. "And I said, 'what a thrill – look for a send back, a few tweaks,' and that's exactly what we did."
Now, Matheson and council will discuss the proposal and revise it as needed. He hopes the process will be an abbreviated one and the city-county SDS dispute can be resolved in short order.
"So, we're now going to meet with council individually. If all are in agreement, (the county will) get it by Monday," Matheson said. "If they like what they see, we'll scramble a 48-hour notice, put it to a vote. That's what I'm pushing for."
Other matters included council members approving the rezoning of a 6.7-acre property for the development of a new Quik Trip off Interstate 75 Exit 18.
The city also approved bids for the purchase of a leaf collector vacuum truck for the public works department and a backhoe for the utilities department.
During the citizens to be heard portion, Brenda Vickers Johnson spoke about her petition to have a bridge named after her father, Sonny Vickers. Barber said he had discussed the possibility with Vickers Johnson and those discussions were ongoing.
John Quarterman spoke about the Mayor's Paddle, a kayaking event celebrating the Withlacoochee River, that is scheduled for 10 a.m., Jan. 18. He encouraged attendees to arrive at 9 so they could have a prompt push-off at 10. Matheson thanked Quarterman for organizing the event.
Ronnie Pierce was the final resident to speak to council members.
He voiced concern over convenience stores in south Valdosta selling crack pipes. Sometimes referred to as "rose pipes," Pierce said that although the normal customer would never know the pipe could be used for drug use, crack cocaine users can smoke the drug from the pipes.
A former addict himself, Pierce said he wants to help and asked council members to find a way to stop the sale of these pipes in convenience stores. Barber said he had been in discussions with Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan about how to address the problem without overstepping the Constitution.
The city manager reassured Pierce that he did not forget about him or the conversations about the pipes the two had a few months prior.
Chris Herbert | The Valdosta Daily Times
Southern Circuit Judge James Tunison swears in Scott James Matheson as Valdosta mayor Thursday evening. Matheson is accompanied by his wife and children.
