QUITMAN — A former sheriff’s office investigator was indicted Monday on multiple charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Will Cope, 44, of Quitman was indicted by the Brooks County Grand Jury on charges that include rape child molestation, the GBI said in a statement Thursday.
Cope was an investigator with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office when he was indicted and arrested, the statement said. He had worked for the sheriff’s office for five years, working at times in narcotics, general investigations and as the jail administrator, Chief Deputy Joe Wheeler said.
Before working for the sheriff’s office, he had worked for the City of Quitman and was also a church pastor, Wheeler said.
Cope, out on bond, has resigned, Wheeler said.
On Friday, May 29, 2020, the Quitman Police Department asked the GBI to assist in an investigation involving allegations of sexual abuse, the GBI said.
Wheeler said other investigators will pick up cases Cope had been working on and that the district attorney’s office will decide whether it should prosecute any of his cases.
The investigation remains active.
A copy of the indictment was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about this case can call the GBI at (229) 225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.
