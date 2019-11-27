STATENVILLE — A fugitive wanted by a homicide squad in Florida was apprehended Tuesday in Echols County, according to the Echols sheriff's office.
The Clay County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office reached out to the Echols County Sheriff's Office about a fugitive believed to be in Echols, according to a statement from the Echols sheriff's office. Clay County's homicide unit "pinged" the suspect's phone, tracking it to within a three-mile area in Georgia.
A search by Echols lawmen narrowed the area down to within a block of the sheriff's office in Statenville.
On Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 the Echols County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Florida of the whereabouts of a fugitive from their county. Clay County Homicide Unit was able to ping the fugitive, Kalvin Wesley Roe’s phone which led them to believe he was in Echols County. The ping was able to narrow the search down to a three-mile radius. After an extensive search, the Sheriff and deputies were able to locate the suspect within one block of the Sheriff’s Office.
Two vehicles matching descriptions given by Clay County authorities were found at a residence on Baptist Church Street, the statement said. Once the vehicles were identified, Echols County Sheriff Sheriff Randy Courson was standing outside in front of his office when he noticed a male fitting the description of the fugitive standing in front of the residence, using a cell phone. Courson and deputies approached the residence; the suspect started to walk away, slowly at first, then running toward the residence when Courson told him to stop, according to the statement.
The sheriff gave chase and the suspect ran into the house, where he was quickly apprehended, the statement said.
Kalvin Wesley Roe was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the statement. He is awaiting extradition to Florida, according to the Echols County Sheriff's Office.
Roe had been involved in a "physical altercation" in Clay County, leaving the victim with substantial injuries, said Sgt. Kenney West, public information officer for the Clay County Sheriff's Office. The victim is being cared for, but the charges could be upgraded at any time, he said.
