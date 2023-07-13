VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Fire Department was rolled out at 11:43 a.m. Thursday to a minor fire outside the Walmart on Inner Perimeter Road, the fire chief said.
Several plastic pallets outside the store’s auto center burned, Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said.
No evacuation of the store was necessary and no injuries were reported, he said. The fire was believed to be intentional; the fire department and the Valdosta Police Department have developed a “person of interest,” a statement from the fire department said.
