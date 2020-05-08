Firefighters battle house blaze in Valdosta

Valdosta Fire DepartmentThe Valdosta Fire Department battled a blaze on West Adair Street Thursday night.

VALDOSTA — Valdosta fire crews battled a blaze at a West Adair Street house Thursday night, according to authorities.

The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire alert at 11:28 p.m. and headed to 828 W. Adair St., according to a statement from the city.

The first fire unit arrived within five minutes to find a vacant house fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews brought the fire under control before it spread to neighboring homes, the statement said. The house was a total loss, said Ashlyn Johnson, city spokeswoman.

Valdosta  Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Sixteen firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. 

