VALDOSTA — Valdosta fire crews battled a blaze at a West Adair Street house Thursday night, according to authorities.
The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire alert at 11:28 p.m. and headed to 828 W. Adair St., according to a statement from the city.
The first fire unit arrived within five minutes to find a vacant house fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews brought the fire under control before it spread to neighboring homes, the statement said. The house was a total loss, said Ashlyn Johnson, city spokeswoman.
Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Sixteen firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.