VALDOSTA – Election results could take longer than expected.
Problems with memory cards have forced election officials to count paper ballots, said Deb Cox, Director of Elections for Lowndes County.
"It's nice to have these paper ballots as backups," Cox said.
Issues with the new voting machines are not contained to just Lowndes County.
Check-in problems have occurred in four of the six counties testing new voting technology, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Lowndes County officials originally believed that election results would not be ready until Wednesday, but by using the paper ballots as backups, results should come in tonight, Cox said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.