VALDOSTA — The driver of a car that went airborne in a leap over a tow truck is expected to recover from her injuries.
Two people were injured when a car took the flying leap May 24.
At about 11:20 a.m., a rollback tow truck was parked in the left lane of U.S. 84 near the Brooks County line with its lights flashing, according to a Georgia State Patrol statement.
The rollback was helping clear the scene of an earlier wreck and was parked near law enforcement vehicles.
Suddenly, a car coming up in the lane behind the rollback struck the truck and went up its ramps, vaulting over the tow truck about 120 feet before hitting another car on its way down, the state patrol said.
The driver of the airborne car — described as a 21-year-old Tallahassee, Florida woman — was seriously injured and taken to South Georgia Medical Center, while a passenger in her car — a 30-year-old Hahira man — received minor injuries, authorities said.
The driver remains in the hospital but is expected to survive, the state patrol said in a Wednesday update.
A Lowndes County deputy was hit by flying debris but was not seriously hurt, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
The accident was caught on a deputy’s bodycam “and we’ve gotten calls from around the world asking for the video,” Paulk said last week.
Authorities told the media there was an empty car seat in the rear of the vehicle so initially there was a search of the area to make sure an infant had not been ejected before responders learned there was no child in the car at the time of the accident.
A Georgia law, commonly known as the “move over law,” requires motorists to shift lanes when approaching emergency responders along the roadway.
