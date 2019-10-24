VALDOSTA – The county’s Service Delivery Strategy lawsuit took a hit Monday.
Lowndes County has taken the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to court arguing the state agency has overstepped its powers by saying the 2008 SDS agreement is out-of-date. The Georgia Court of Appeals recently ruled the commissioner and the board members of the DCA cannot be taken to court over this matter, confirmed Walter Elliott, attorney for Lowndes County.
DCA, the state agency in charge of SDS matters, told the county and the city the 2008 agreement became outdated in 2016.
While the City of Valdosta agrees with the county's interpretation regarding the DCA board members being immune to the county's lawsuit, it interprets the decision to say the current service delivery agreement ended in 2016 which opens the possibility to additional sanctions.
“The remaining issues in the county lawsuit surrounds its position that the 2008 Strategy remains in effect in perpetuity, or until it decides to renegotiate. The (Georgia Court of Appeals) decision clearly states that position is incorrect," said Tim Tanner, attorney for the City of Valdosta. "The Service Delivery Strategy Act does not contemplate indefinite and perpetual agreements. Instead, it expressly provides for the periodic review and revision of service delivery strategies.”
The county believes the ruling does not address the length of the 2008 agreement and those consequences, Walter Elliott said.
"I hope this doesn't sound cute and I don't mean it to sound cute," Walter Elliott said. "But (the decision) only says what is says and it doesn't say anything more."
After reviewing the court decision once, Jim Elliott, adjunct professor of law at the Walter F. Georgia School of Law at Mercer University, interprets the ruling similarly to the city's interpretation.
"It sounds like to me that the county is trying to take the position that until there's a new agreement in place, then the 2008 agreement continues to exist. That's violative of the state statute," Jim Elliott said. "They can't just unilaterally take that position. ... Periodically, the state statute mandates the renegotiation of the service delivery stuff. The court really doesn't address that because there's not any authority to that position."
He said he is unaware of additional sanctions, but current sanctions, under the statute, remain in effect.
Professor Jim Elliott has no known relation to Walter Elliott or his brother, Jim Elliott, another attorney for Lowndes County.
Negotiations between the two sides have not gone well, and a battle over an SDS agreement has raged on for three years between Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta. As reported by The Times, more than $860,000 of taxpayer money has been spent on SDS litigation between the city and county.
Under state law, cities and counties must negotiate a new service delivery agreement every 10 years, spelling out which services the governments will provide and how they will be funded. The SDS agreements are aimed at reducing duplication of services.
Without such an agreement, the county, the City of Valdosta and the other cities in the county become ineligible for state grants and other funding and permits.
The disagreement centers around which entity should provide water and sewer utilities to new businesses. The city wants autonomy to provide services to unincorporated areas without the county’s approval, and the county believes this would result in residents or property owners living in unincorporated areas being added to the local city's jurisdiction.
From 2016 to present day, Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta remain entrenched over the matter, and as of now, SDS talks between the two sides have stalled.
Despite one element of the county suit failing, the entire lawsuit itself is still alive.
Other components of the lawsuit are currently pending as the county waits for the state superior court, Walter Elliott said.
