VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Commission held its annual retreat this past week, planning for actions, projects and improvements to focus for 2021.
Adjourning to the Jekyll Island Hotel at Jekyll Island, the commission met 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Feb. 25, and 8:30 a.m.-noon, Feb. 26, county officials said.
Commissioners discussed the vision, goals and direction for Lowndes County’s future, according to a statement from the county.
The agenda states the focus was on finance, a review of goals, ABM Industries, SPLOST and non-SPLOST facility projects, public works, utilities, fire rescue and general discussion items.
County Manager Paige Dukes said the ABM Industries topic will be an important one. It’s a facility management company tasked last year by the county to do a study on its energy usage.
An ABM Industries representative was scheduled to present the findings of its study at the retreat. This could show how to conserve energy better at county-owned properties.
General discussion items also carried a bevy of the county’s focus. They included a look into the shortage of affordable housing, federal and state grant opportunities, Freedom Park expansion, adding E-Commerce to the Freeport Exemption, a renegotiation of the Local Option Sales Tax and property tax appeals.
There were almost 20 items to discuss in the general discussion category.
On Friday, the county focused on general discussion items, engineering, planning/zoning and a wrap-up session.
Engineering projects consist of $131,156,000 in infrastructure improvements (paving, widening, bridges, drainage) scheduled from 2021 to 2028.
The planning/zoning session focused on regulations, classifications, design standards, licenses, etc.
According to the retreat agenda, SPLOST VIII facility and special project goals for 2021 are:
– Complete construction of the North Lowndes Park Soccer Complex Phase II.
– Complete construction of the Clyattville Community Center.
– Complete construction of the drafting pit, conex box move and portable training unit move at Station 10.
– Complete construction of the boat ramp driveway.
– Complete construction of the shooting range pavilion.
– Complete construction of the Carnegie Museum.
– Complete construction drawings of the record storage building.
– Complete construction drawings of the North Lowndes Park baseball/softball complex.
– Complete construction drawings and begin construction of the Lowndes County Animal Shelter.
– Complete construction drawings and complete 80% of the construction for Bemiss Road Fire/EMS.
– Complete construction management hirings, construction drawings and have a GMP for the historic courthouse.
– Hire architects for the Southside Library and 911 Center renovations.
– Complete planning on needs and location for Senior Citizens Center.
– Develop a list of projects, budgets and timelines for various Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority projects.
These projects carry an estimated cost of $30,174,932 and are set to be bid between March 2021 through 2026. Only eight of the projects are set to be bid in 2021.
Though Lowndes County hasn’t held its retreat outside of Valdosta in “several years,” county officials said in the statement, “the intent is to provide an environment in which elected officials can come together without distraction to strategically (meet) community needs and set goals for the next year.”
The meeting was open to the public; however, no official actions were taken during it, county officials said. Any actions needed will take place at a public meeting of the Lowndes County Commission.
A synopsis of all discussions will be posted by the county online after the retreat.
