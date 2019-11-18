CLYATTVILLE — Authorities have identified a worker who died in an accident at the paper mill during the weekend.
Tyler Seacrist was killed Saturday morning in what Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk described as an “industrial accident” at the Packaging Corporation of America mill. Paulk said Seacrist was in his 20s and his family has been notified.
Seacrist had been an employee of Fulghum Fibers, which operates at PCA, for several months, said Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash.
Monday morning, Fiveash was at the mill. He said his investigation into exactly what happened is still in progress and may take another couple of days.
The trouble apparently began with a jammed conveyor belt, the sheriff said.
“As reported by a witness, Tyler climbed onto a conveyor belt that fed wood into a processor in what we think was an attempt to dislodge material,” the coroner said. “At the time this belt was not moving, however it is designed to turn on and off periodically. Tragically, the belt and processor started up before Tyler could return to a safe position.”
When the conveyor belt was started up again, Seacrist was thrown into some industrial equipment and “killed immediately,” the sheriff said.
“A nearby witness responded appropriately and activated the emergency shut-off system. However, by the time he was able to stop the equipment, the accident had already occurred,” the coroner said.
There will be no autopsy, Fiveash said. The coroner said he had never before had to perform an investigation “of this magnitude.”
“The nature of this tragedy made immediate recovery impossible,” he said.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death, said Michael D’Auquino, regional spokesman for OSHA. No details from OSHA’s investigation will be released until it is completed, he said.
The Times reached out to PCA’s corporate headquarters but has not heard back from them.
“This tragedy has touched so many. On behalf of all county officials, I extend our deepest sympathy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, family and co-workers. Lowndes County officials and The Price Companies Inc. (owners of Fulghum Fibers) are doing and will do everything in our power to assist those affected by this tragedy,” the coroner said.
The Clyattville mill opened in 1952 as part of the National Container company, according to the Lowndes County Historical Society. It has been through many owners since, including Owens-Illinois, Tenneco and Georgia Pacific before becoming part of PCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.