ATLANTA — A man convicted of a 2013 murder in Valdosta saw his conviction overturned by the Georgia Supreme Court Monday.
Michael Pindling was convicted in 2014 for his role in the shooting death of Robert Pett. He had been sentenced to life without parole.
After the trial court denied his motion for a new trial, Pindling appealed to the state supreme court, arguing the trial judge erred when instructing the jury that a single witness’ testimony was sufficient to prove a fact without also telling the jury that if the witness was an accomplice to the crime, the testimony must be corroborated, a court statement said.
Pett was shot to death July 13, 2013, after Pindling, Deron Wallace and Kathryn Cortez reportedly hatched a scheme to rob Pett during a drug deal in order to obtain gas money for a trip to New York. A police officer found Pett’s body on the back porch of an abandoned house on Walnut Street.
Cortez had already pleaded guilty to armed robbery in the incident and testified as a state’s witness during the trial.
Pindling and Wallace were also found guilty of aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of theft, then-assistant Southern District attorney Brad Shealy said at the time.
Pindling was identified as the shooter during the trial through witness testimony; Wallace was found guilty of felony murder in Pett’s death, Shealy said.
Georgia Code § 24-14-8 states: “The testimony of a single witness is generally sufficient to establish a fact. However, in … felony cases where the only witness is an accomplice, the testimony of a single witness shall not be sufficient” to establish a fact, but “corroborating circumstances may dispense with the necessity for the testimony of a second witness.”
“Because almost all of the evidence incriminating Pindling came from Cortez, and the jury was never told that her testimony may have required corroboration or instructed how to evaluate properly the other evidence in this context, the outcome of the proceedings was likely affected by the trial court’s failure to instruct the jury on the accomplice-corroboration requirement,” the opinion says.
Shealy, now the Southern District attorney, says the case will be retried.
"(The high court) said we had sufficient evidence," he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
