Story has been updated to clarify date of event.
VALDOSTA — Residents can properly dispose of their outdated or unwanted electronics and reduce unnecessary clutter in time for the upcoming holiday season at the fall electronics recycling event.
The City of Valdosta Public Works Department, in partnership with Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful and Atlanta Recycling Solutions, host the community recycling event for all residents of Lowndes County, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Mathis City Auditorium parking lot, 2300 N. Ashley St., city officials said.
Items that will be accepted are cell phones, laptops, disk and floppy drives, test equipment, modems, circuit boards, typewriters, cables, computer accessories, video machines, stereos, video cassette recorders, CB radios, scanners, speakers, camcorders and cameras, city officials said.
Televisions will be accepted; however, there is a $20 charge per television and a $10 charge per CRT monitor to cover the costs of dissembling for recyclable parts.
A number of volunteers will be available at the event to help unload recyclable items from residents' vehicles. This "drive-through" feature makes disposing of items convenient to participants — providing no reason for residents to get out their vehicles, city officials said.
The event is one of two annual e-recycling events and other year-round efforts that support the city's recycling program by providing residents with a viable solution to properly dispose of their electronics. Since the inception of the e-recycling events in 2006, the city has saved more than 680,400 pounds — or 340.2 tons — from the landfill.
"The city is proud to host these events each year," said Richard Hardy, City of Valdosta public works director. "Citizens are encouraged to discard used or unwanted electronic equipment in this convenient and environmentally responsible manner and therefore play a major role in the preservation of our community."
Items that will not be accepted at the Nov. 16 event include vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, washers, dryers, gas-powered equipment, non-electronic equipment and other non-recyclable items. For a complete list of e-recyclables or for more information, call the Public Works Department, (229) 671-3640.
