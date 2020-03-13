VALDOSTA – Local governments will remain open for now.
Bill Slaughter, chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, told The Valdosta Daily Times county officials participated in a conference call Friday afternoon about COVID-19 with Valdosta city officials, Dr. William Grow, South District Health director, and Ashley Tye, Lowndes County Emergency Agency director.
On the call, Grow said while the situation remains fluid and can still change, he did not recommend local governments close their offices at this time, Slaughter said.
As of 4:20 p.m. Friday, county officials were working to put processes in place for employees to work at home in case they become ill. Additionally, county officials are working to find avenues for employees to use family leave to stay at home with their children if necessary because of city and county schools closing, Slaughter said.
County officials will continue to monitor happenings across the community involving COVID-19 and will alert residents of any changes, according to a statement released by the county.
“While county offices will remain open, Lowndes County respects and supports those that have made difficult decisions with regards to closings, cancellations and suspensions. Citizens should know that a tremendous amount of coordination and consultation has taken place this week as local schools, agencies and institutions have sought guidance related to limiting exposure to the populations they serve," Slaughter said in the statement. "Our community is extremely fortunate to be led by so many caring individuals.”
City government will also remain open for the time being, according Mark Barber, city manager for Valdosta.
"The city of Valdosta will remain open," Barber told The Valdosta Daily Times. "We realize with the schools shutting down that has created some pressures for families but we're going to work with our families with that."
