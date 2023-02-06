VALDOSTA — A second victim succumbed to injuries Sunday from a Jan. 30 home fire in Lowndes County, the county coroner said.
The man died at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, said Austin Fiveash, Lowndes County Coroner.
A Lowndes County Fire Rescue report identified the man as James Reynolds, 85.
The fire took place at 3916 Greenridge Road, the fire report said.
The alarm came in at 3:39 p.m., and units from the Bemiss-Barretts fire station rolled out, the report said.
Firefighters arrived to find flames venting out of windows. James Reynolds was found at the rear of the house; a woman — Mary Reynolds, 55 — was found dead, the fire report stated.
Both James Reynolds and Mary Reynolds died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, Fiveash said.
The cause of the fire’s ignition remains under investigation, the report said. Fire investigators found the fire to be accidental, said Capt. Bryce Whitener of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
