VALDOSTA – The City Council at-large seat remains exactly that, at-large.
Incumbent Ben H. Norton appeared to have won the highest percentage of the vote at 45.95% Tuesday but did not garner enough votes to avoid a runoff.
By law, a candidate must win at least 50% plus one vote in order to win outright.
Who Norton will face in the runoff will remain a mystery until Friday.
Adrian J. Rivers and Edgar "Nicky" Tooley sit neck-and-neck at 22.08% and 21.85% respectively. Only 14 votes separate the two at the moment.
It is too close to call the race between Rivers and Tooley until provisional ballots are counted on Friday, said Deb Cox, Director of Elections for Lowndes County.
So far, 6,037 votes were tallied in the at-large race. Norton leads with 2,774 votes, followed by Rivers and Tooley with 1,333 votes and 1,319 votes. Jeremy L. Stone sits at 611 votes and 10.12% of the overall vote.
Provisional ballots - not counted thus far - will be tallied on Friday. All results are considered unofficial until certified by the election commission.
