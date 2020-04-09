Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning. Skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 88F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.