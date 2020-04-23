HAHIRA – On Thursday afternoon, Hahira Police Chief Terry Davis identified the metal structure as a storage building belonging to Mackey Lumber Company.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HAHIRA – Fire crews are on the scene at Sonny Rodgers Industrial Park after an entire metal building went across a roadway and into another building during a storm Thursday afternoon, Hahira Fire Chief Dwight Bennett said.
The chief said he was monitoring tornado warnings and saw the incident as it was happening along Sonny Rodgers Drive.
Part of the roof buckled on the large, metal building and pieces of the building blew into another one across the street, Bennett said. He said there were no injuries.
Before they can remove debris that had fallen onto power lines, the Hahira Fire Department is waiting the arrival of a power company to clear the lines. Bennett said public works will be assisting.
The Hahira Police Department is on the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.