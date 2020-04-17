VALDOSTA – Thirteen confirmed cases of COVID-19 are known to be in Valdosta-area nursing homes, according to the latest statistics from the Georgia Department of Health.
The latest review of coronavirus cases in long-term health facilities was released earlier this week through the governor’s office and covers all cases through April 12.
Most of those cases — a dozen — were at the Fellowship Home assisted living community on Fellowship Home Lane. The facility is just inside Brooks County, although it uses a Lowndes County address. The first case there was found March 28, John LaHood, chief executive officer of Fellowship Home, said in a previous interview with The Valdosta Daily Times.
The Brooks facility was also the site of a COVID-19 fatality, the survey shows.
Gov. Brian Kemp had earlier offered National Guard help in cleaning, operating and training staff at nursing homes with COVID-19 cases. A spokesman for the governor said nursing home owners had to make a request before guard troops would be sent to help. LaHood said guardsmen came down for a day with supplies and disinfectants “that we didn’t have access to … we appreciated their help very much.”
After the latest statistics were released, LaHood detailed the effort Fellowship Home is using to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Friday, the facility was on Day 37 of a ban on visitors and nonessential personnel, he said. Only one entrance is being used, everyone coming in is screened and staff members are screened at every shift change, LaHood said. Some staff members have been sent home “out of an abundance of caution,” he said.
All patients with COVID-19 have been placed in the same building wing, and that wing has been isolated, LaHood said.
A number of staff members now work in dedicated sections of the the facility to cut down the chance of spreading the virus, he said.
“We are exceeding CDC and Department of Public Health protocols,” LaHood said. Staff members are being issued appropriate protective gear, he said.
There have been no new cases of COVID-19 since a “wave of testing” March 30, LaHood said.
Fellowship Home has been in constant contact with health experts, and none of them have suggested moving residents out of the facility, he said.
“The situation is stable,” LaHood said. “We’re doing everything possible to to prevent the virus’ spread around the clock.”
The other case was at PruittHealth Crestwood. The company confirmed the COVID-19 case April 3.
Crestwood banned nonessential personnel and stopped taking new admissions. A company representative said April 8 that supplies of face masks, gloves and sanitizer were starting to come in after some delay due to huge national demand.
