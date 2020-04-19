This story was updated at 12:03 Monday, April 20, to reflect suggestions for tornado preparations.
VALDOSTA – Lowndes County is under a tornado watch until 7 a.m. Monday, April 20, according to the National Weather Service Tallahassee office.
Hail and scattered wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour are possible, according to the NWS.
The tornado watch includes other parts of South Georgia stretching to Moultrie and Tifton. Brooks, Colquitt, Lanier, Berrien, Cook, Thomas, Tift and Turner counties are all included.
Weather officials suggested Sunday making preparations for the possibility of overnight tornadoes before going to bed.
The NWS recommends making sure wireless emergency alerts are on, ensuring a weather radio is operating, downloading a weather application for alerts, keeping Do Not Disturb off on phones and keeping a TV tuned into a local station.
