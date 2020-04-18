This story was updated at 1:27 p.m., April 18, to reflect new data from South Georgia Medical Center.
VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reached 87 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status noon report.
The number is four more than the Friday evening report. Lowndes has had three deaths due to the virus, according to the report.
As of its 12:30 p.m. daily report, South Georgia Medical Center had 13 confirmed positive inpatients with COVID-19. Four patients were waiting for test results.
There were 29 patients who had received a positive COVID-19 test result and had been discharged, according to the data.
SGMC reports it has 10 inpatients with novel coronavirus-related deaths.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.