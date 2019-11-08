VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man stands accused of kidnapping, assault and stalking.
At about 12:10 a.m., a woman walking in the 500 block of Charlton Street was grabbed by a man later identified as her ex-boyfriend and was forced into his vehicle, police said. The suspect drove the woman to his residence while not letting her get out of the vehicle. Once there, as the man tried to drag her inside, the woman broke free and ran screaming for help, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department.
Police said the man tried to run her over with his vehicle, but she made it into someone's home and called 911.
A description of the suspect was released to police in the area, and an officer found him at the intersection of North Lee and Webster streets. As the officer tried to stop the suspect, he fled at high speed in his vehicle, police said.
Officers chased the suspect until he stopped his vehicle behind a house in the 700 block of Slater Street and ran away, the statement said. A Lowndes County Sheriff's Office K9 unit helped in finding the suspect hiding in bushes behind a church in the 700 block of Ashley Street. He was taken into custody without incident.
John Anthony Berry, 57, of Valdosta was charged with kidnapping-felony, false imprisonment-felony, aggravated assault-felony, aggravated battery-felony, aggravated stalking-felony and obstruction of an officer, misdemeanor, according to the statement. He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, police said.
The woman received superficial injuries but nothing life-threatening, police said.
Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department’s Persons Crime Unit responded and investigated this case.
“We are so thankful that the victim was able to get away from the offender and run for help. Our officers did an excellent job looking for this offender to ensure that a dangerous subject was taken off the streets quickly,” said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
